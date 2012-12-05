LONDON Dec 5 Stagecoach Group PLC :
* Auto alert - Stagecoach Group PLC H1 revenue 1.4
billion STG versus
1.29 billion STG year ago
* Auto alert - Stagecoach Group PLC interim dividend up
8.3 percent to
2.6 pence per share
* Profit before taxation (£m) 123.7 million STG versus 88.7
million STG
* UK rail: good revenue growth, increased profitability and
strong operational
performance.
* See good potential ahead to grow our transport operations in
the UK and North
America
* Believes the outlook is positive
* Made good start to H2, current trading is in line with our
expectations