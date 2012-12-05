LONDON Dec 5 Stagecoach Group PLC : * Auto alert - Stagecoach Group PLC H1 revenue 1.4 billion STG versus

1.29 billion STG year ago * Auto alert - Stagecoach Group PLC interim dividend up 8.3 percent to

2.6 pence per share * Profit before taxation (£m) 123.7 million STG versus 88.7 million STG * UK rail: good revenue growth, increased profitability and strong operational

performance. * See good potential ahead to grow our transport operations in the UK and North

America * Believes the outlook is positive * Made good start to H2, current trading is in line with our expectations