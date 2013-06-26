LONDON, June 26 Transport operator Stagecoach
posted an 8 percent rise in full-year profit, driven by
strong growth at its British regional bus business and its U.S.
division.
The bus and rail operator on Wednesday reported a pretax
profit of 218.9 million pounds ($337.21 million) for the year to
the end of April on revenues 8.2 percent higher at 2.8 billion
pounds.
The Scotland-based company said operating profit at its UK
regional bus business rose 62 percent during the year, though
profit fell at its London bus arm.
Profit at its North American bus business, which includes
yellow school bus services and Megabus, roughly doubled to 49.9
million pounds, it said.
Losses widened at Stagecoach's rail business. However,
Virgin Rail, which Stagecoach runs with Richard Branson's Virgin
Group, delivered a profit, albeit roughly a third down on the
pior year.
The company raised the full-year dividend by 10 percent to
8.6 pence per share.
"The public transport market has long-term fundamental
strengths and a positive outlook," said Chief Executive Martin
Griffiths, who added that trading since the year-end had been in
line with its expectations.
Shares in Stagecoach, which have fallen 3.3 percent in the
last three months, closed at 299.5 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
group at around 1.7 billion pounds.