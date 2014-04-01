Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
April 1 Stagecoach Group Plc
* Re contract
* Stagecoach group welcomes pre-contracted extension of East Midlands rail franchise
* Confirmed that Department for Transport ("DFT") has exercised pre-contracted extension of East Midlands rail franchise through to October 2015
* Is continuing discussions with DFT on a planned direct award, subject to agreement of commercial terms, from October 2015 through to October 2017 Source text for Eikon: For more news, please click here
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.