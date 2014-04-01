April 1 Stagecoach Group Plc

* Re contract

* Stagecoach group welcomes pre-contracted extension of East Midlands rail franchise

* Confirmed that Department for Transport ("DFT") has exercised pre-contracted extension of East Midlands rail franchise through to October 2015

* Is continuing discussions with DFT on a planned direct award, subject to agreement of commercial terms, from October 2015 through to October 2017