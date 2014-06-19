METALS-Copper steadies, tin set for biggest weekly gain in a year
* Strikers at Chilean copper mine block restart attempt at port
June 19 Stagecoach Group Plc
* Confirm that its joint venture, virgin rail group ("vrg"), has agreed a new west coast rail franchise with department for transport
* Passengers and taxpayers will benefit from a multi-million-pound package of significant improvements, including more seats, new services and free super fast wifi for all customers.
* New franchise will commence on 22 june 2014 and run until 31 march 2017. Dft has option to extend contract by an additional year to 31 march 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 17 Air France-KLM, British Airways and nine other airlines were hit with a 776 million euro ($835.5 million) fine by EU antitrust regulators on Friday for taking part in an air cargo cartel more than a decade ago.
NEW DELHI, March 17 Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday he was not surprised by a French decision to investigate Airbus plane sales and said the firm had shown the effectiveness of its compliance rules by uncovering irregularities.