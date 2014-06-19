June 19 Stagecoach Group Plc

* Confirm that its joint venture, virgin rail group ("vrg"), has agreed a new west coast rail franchise with department for transport

* Passengers and taxpayers will benefit from a multi-million-pound package of significant improvements, including more seats, new services and free super fast wifi for all customers.

* New franchise will commence on 22 june 2014 and run until 31 march 2017. Dft has option to extend contract by an additional year to 31 march 2018.