Aug 19 Stagecoach Group Plc :

* Confirm that its prequalification submission for Transpennine Express rail franchise has been shortlisted to receive an invitation to tender by department for transport

* Franchise is expected to run for a period of around 7 to 9 years, with provision for an extension of one year at discretion of DFT

* Announcement about successful bidder is expected in autumn 2015, with contract expected to start in February 2016