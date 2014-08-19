PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 19 Stagecoach Group Plc :
* Confirm that its prequalification submission for Transpennine Express rail franchise has been shortlisted to receive an invitation to tender by department for transport
* Franchise is expected to run for a period of around 7 to 9 years, with provision for an extension of one year at discretion of DFT
* Announcement about successful bidder is expected in autumn 2015, with contract expected to start in February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.