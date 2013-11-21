Nov 21 Stage Stores Inc : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 same store sales fell 4.6 percent * Q3 sales $360 million versus I/B/E/S view $375.6 million * Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.30 * Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.26 excluding items * Q3 loss per share $0.34 including items * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says projecting comparable store sales for the fourth quarter to be in a