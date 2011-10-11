Oct 11 Department store chain Stage Stores said it will launch a chain of off-price stores called Steele's for small-town America.

The new concept will sell clothes, accessories and home décor at prices that are 30-60 percent lower than other department stores, the company said.

The company will open its first Steele's store in November in Beeville in Texas, and Bastrop and Minden in Louisiana.

"Steele's is a perfect complement to our successful small town department store business model and expands our small town customer reach," Chief Executive Andy Hall said in a statement.

"Our research indicates that there is significant growth potential in the under-served small market off-price niche. We believe the Steele's customer will not overlap with those in our department store model as Steele's is targeting a lower household income consumer," he added.

Stage Stores shares closed at $15.30 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)