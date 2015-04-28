LONDON, April 28 A jump in stainless steel
output in top producer China drove global production to another
record high last year, outstripping demand growth and weighing
on prices, an industry report showed on Tuesday.
Global stainless steel output rose 8.3 percent last year to
a record 41.7 million tonnes, with output gains in all regions
except central and eastern Europe, according to the
International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).
China, which produces about half the world's stainless
steel, saw output jump 14 percent year-on-year to 21.7 million
tonnes, while the Americas saw output jump 15 percent to 2.8
million tonnes.
China's 14 percent output growth rate was lower than last
year's 18 percent rate, but it was still enough to keep
stainless steel prices depressed ST-CRUSTL-IDX.
Global prices are are at their lowest since last March, and
not far off a 4 year low hit in August 2013.
Output in Asia excluding China rose by just 0.6 percent to
9.3 million tonnes, while output in Western Europe rose 1
percent to 7.6 million tonnes. Output in central and eastern
Europe fell 0.6 percent to 277,000 tonnes.
