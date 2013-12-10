(Corrects headline to show that FDA panel does not say it will
approve, corrects first paragraph to show documents were from
the company, not the panel, corrects paragraph 4 to show that
the documents are not from the panel)
Dec 9 An oral immunotherapy aimed at grass and
pollen allergies has a benefit and safety profile that supports
its approval, according to company documents posted on Monday by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ahead of a meeting by
outside experts to discuss the drug.
Oralair, made by France's Stallergenes SA, would be the
first such licensed therapy in the United States. It has been in
use in Europe for several years.
The documents were posted prior to a meeting on Wednesday
of an FDA advisory committee meeting that will provide a
recommendation on whether the drug merits U.S. approval. The FDA
considers advisory panel views when it decides whether to
approve a drug, but is not obligated to follow its
recommendation.
The documents said that several large studies in Europe and
the United States showed that the drug's efficacy was "robust"
and "consistent." The documents said the treatment was
"generally well-tolerated."
On Thursday, the committee will meet to discuss Grastek, an
oral treatment for grass allergies that would be sold by Merck &
Co. In Europe, Merck's partner, Danish company ALK Abello, sells
the product as Grazax.