WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. Senator Elizabeth
Warren, a firebrand of strong financial regulation, wants to
know why securities regulators approved Steve Cohen's new firm
as an investment adviser after barring the billionaire from
managing other people's money until 2018.
In a letter sent on Thursday to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, the Massachusetts Democrat said the
regulator's decision to approve the firm, Stamford Harbor
Capital L.P., makes "a mockery of the SEC's core mission to
'protect investors.'"
"The Commission has permitted a recidivist hedge fund
manager, well-known for his former company's willingness to
evade and ignore federal law, to once again profit from - and
potentially exploit - investors," she wrote, adding it is "the
latest example of an SEC action that fails to appropriately
punish guilty parties, deter future wrongdoing, and protect
investors."
In 2012 Cohen was implicated in an insider trading scandal
at a unit of SAC Capital Advisors, a hedge fund he founded. The
SEC in January reached a settlement with Cohen prohibiting him
from serving in a supervisory role at any broker, dealer, or
investment adviser until 2018, addressing charges related to the
SAC subsidiary.
Earlier this month the SEC granted registration to the new
entity, which Cohen owns.
A statement from a Stamford Harbor spokesman said Cohen will
"not supervise the activities of anyone acting on its behalf,"
thus allowing him to abide by the agreement he reached with
federal regulators.
The firm will initially focus on investments in private
companies that are illiquid, or can be difficult to sell
quickly, according to filings. But it could also seek or accept
outside capital in the future.
Warren said the firm had a "shell management structure" and
the SEC should ensure "that future settlement agreements cannot
be so easily undermined."
She asked for a complete list of "other individuals or firms
who, like Mr. Cohen, were barred from managing funds (or barred
from other activities by SEC) yet are presently indirectly
involved in those activities with SEC-registered entities."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Andrew Hay)