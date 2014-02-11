LONDON Feb 11 Standard Chartered has
named Michael Benz as head of private banking. Benz joins the
Asia-focused lender after more than 20 years in asset
management, private banking and treasury.
He was formerly chairman for Asia at Swiss private bank
Julius Baer and prior to that was chief executive of
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Asia-Pacific wealth
management division.
Benz will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Anna
Marrs, who becomes StanChart's head of commercial and private
banking clients in April.
StanChart's exposure to emerging markets helped it emerge
from the financial crisis relatively unscathed, but in December
it warned that its 10-year record of earnings growth would
likely end.
To combat the slowdown, the bank combined its wholesale and
consumer banking operations, aiming to sharpen its focus and
deploy capital more effectively.