HONG KONG Aug 4 Standard Chartered
expects to further cut provisions for bad loans in its key
markets of China and India, and is also looking to lower
exposure to the heavy industry sector, the bank's Greater China
and North Asia chief said on Thursday.
A sharp spike in non-performing loans in China and India had
weighed on the Asia-focused bank's balance sheet in the last few
years, as a slowdown in the two countries' economic growth hit
clients in the infrastructure and commodities sectors.
But the British lender on Wednesday reported that loan
impairment levels in China and India more than halved in the
first six months of 2016 compared to the year-ago period; to $42
million in the case of China and $224 million in India.
"That's a direction we are driving," Benjamin Hung, who is
also part of the bank's top global management team, told Reuters
in an interview.
Standard Chartered's income from Greater China and North
Asia, which includes Hong Kong, China, South Korea, and ASEAN
and South Asia, within which Singapore and India are most
important, accounts for nearly 70 percent of its total revenue.
"What we have been doing is establishing a new risk
tolerance framework and appetite, ensuring that the bank doesn't
get overly concentrated in any particular single borrower or
single market or single industry," Hung said.
"The market remains highly uncertain, but at least we
believe that this is a step in the right direction in terms of
making us control our loan impairment."
The bank, which swung back into profit in the first half of
the year, is also looking to reduce its exposure to "old
economy" companies in the region and focus more on sectors
including technology and pharmaceuticals, he said.
"What you are seeing is a bit of reshuffling of our industry
focus, so that those then become engines for future growth."
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Denny Thomas; Editing by
Mike Collett-White)