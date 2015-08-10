LONDON Aug 10 Standard Chartered will
not advise or help finance the multi-billion dollar Carmichael
coal mine in Australia, marking the second big bank to walk away
from the project in a week.
Environmental groups have been campaigning against the mine,
being developed in Queensland by Indian conglomerate Adani
Mining.
"As a result of this ongoing review by Standard Chartered
and the delays experienced by Adani in receipt of its project
approvals, both parties have agreed to end the bank's role in
the Carmichael project," Standard Chartered said on Monday.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia last week said it
had ended its role as financial adviser on the project.
The two banks' retreat follows a court decision revoking the
Australian government's environmental approval for the coal
mine, which at an estimated cost of up to $16 billion is one of
the world's biggest under construction.
Environmentalists have said the proposed mine could threaten
the Great Barrier Reef, as well as turning out one of the most
carbon-producing fuels.
"Getting anywhere near this controversial project is now a
massive reputational risk even for some of the world's most
powerful banks," Sebastian Bock, a campaigner for environmental
activist group Greenpeace, said after Standard Chartered's
statement.
A spokesman for Adani declined to comment.
