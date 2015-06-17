LONDON, June 17 Standard Chartered appointed former Barclays finance director Naguib Kheraj as its senior independent director on Wednesday, with immediate effect.

Kheraj has been a non-executive director at Standard Chartered since January 2014 and has been tipped as a possible future chairman of the bank. Chairman John Peace has said he will leave next year.

Kheraj replaces Ruth Markland as senior independent director, who previously announced she will leave the board by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Simon Jessop)