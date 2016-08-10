LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has mandated banks
for a US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond, the riskiest type of
debt banks can sell, according to a lead.
The UK lender is planning to sell a perpetual non-call April
2022 bond, via Standard Chartered, the structuring advisor and
joint lead manager. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and UBS are also joint
lead managers.
The Reg S/144A transaction will be executed in the near
future subject to market conditions.
The bond will convert into equity if the bank's Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%, and is expected to be rated
Ba1 by Moody's, BB- by S&P and BBB- by Fitch.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)