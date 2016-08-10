LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has mandated banks for a US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond, the riskiest type of debt banks can sell, according to a lead.

The UK lender is planning to sell a perpetual non-call April 2022 bond, via Standard Chartered, the structuring advisor and joint lead manager. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and UBS are also joint lead managers.

The Reg S/144A transaction will be executed in the near future subject to market conditions.

The bond will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%, and is expected to be rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB- by S&P and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)