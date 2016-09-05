HONG KONG, Sept 5 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has officially begun marketing a five-year Samurai bond at 50bp-55bp over yen offer-side swaps. The notes are expected to be rated A1/BBB+/A+ and will price as early as Thursday.

The UK lender dropped a 3.5-year tranche that it soft sounded last week at around 25bp over swaps. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon, Vincent Baby)