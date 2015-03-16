DOHA, Qatar, March 16 Standard Chartered's
second biggest investor Aberdeen Asset Management
said it would be a "major surprise" if the bank moved to
raise capital in the near future, but it would back such a plan
if it justified the need for more capital.
Standard Chartered last month said former JPMorgan executive
Bill Winters will take over as chief executive in June, and some
analysts expect him to launch a multi-billion pound rights issue
to strenghthen capital.
The bank said this month it had no such plans or need to
raise capital.
"Clearly if they justified the case for more capital, we
would back it," said Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen
Asset Management, which is the bank's second biggest
shareholder.
"But, I think, the latest statements from the finance
director really say they don't need more capital so it would be
a major surprise if they did a 180 degree turn so rapidly,"
Gilbert told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Qatar.
