* Former co-head of JPMorgan investment bank to take
StanChart job
* Chairman Peace says will also step down in 2016
* Major management, board shake-up at troubled Asia-focused
bank
* Early tasks for Winters could be rights issue, cost cuts
* StanChart shares up 3 pct
By Steve Slater and Lawrence White
LONDON/HONG KONG, Feb 26 Standard Chartered
said former JPMorgan investment bank boss Bill
Winters will take over as chief executive in June, replacing
Peter Sands in a major management overhaul following two years
of problems.
Investors had been pushing for a change at the helm of the
Asia-focused bank citing strategic, governance and operational
mistakes, and saying Sands had been slow to address troubles
including a U.S. fine for breaking sanctions to losses on
commodities loans.
Winters, 53, is currently CEO of the Renshaw Bay hedge fund
he founded and is one of the most respected bankers in the
industry. He has wide experience of investment banking and
regulatory issues.
The bank's two biggest shareholders, Singapore sovereign
fund Temasek and Aberdeen Asset Management - who own more than
25 percent between them - welcomed the changes which will also
see Chairman John Peace leave next year.
"From what we know at this point, this is an amazingly
astute choice," said Jim Antos, a Hong-Kong based analyst at
Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd.
Antos said Winters could force "real change" at the bank and
has strong credibility with U.S. and UK regulators, "which is
exactly what the bank needs."
Standard Chartered shares jumped 5 percent on the news of
the appointment before trimming gains amid concerns the bank is
now more likely to launch a rights issue to address concerns
about its capital strength.
By 1244 GMT Standard Chartered shares were up 3 percent at
956 pence. They have fallen 30 percent since the start of 2013.
Analysts said there could be more changes in management,
although Peace said Mike Rees, the deputy CEO and head of the
wholesale bank, was staying in his role.
ALL CHANGE
Winters, who is originally from New York but has dual U.S.
and UK citizenship, will join Standard Chartered's board in May
and take over from Sands the following month. He will be based
in London, where he has lived for the past 22 years.
Winters described Standard Chartered as "a special bank". He
will be paid up to 6.9 million pounds ($10.7 million) a year,
including a base salary of 1.15 million pounds, the same in an
"allowance" and up to 4.6 million in annual bonus.
He will be granted shares to compensate him for any losses
when he leaves Renshaw Bay, the London hedge fund and asset
manager he founded four years ago named after a bay on a lake in
New York State where his grandparents have a cabin. Standard
Chartered declined to say how much the compensation could be.
Winters joined JPMorgan in 1983 as a trainee in New York and
moved up the ranks to become co-CEO of its investment bank from
2004 until 2009, when he left following a falling out with Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon.
Winters then became one of five members of a British
government commission that analysed how banks could be made
structurally safer. The panel's recommendations that firms
should separate their domestic retail banking operations is
being implemented.
Peace said Winters was "a world class banker" who was
strongly respected by regulators and clients.
Investors started calling for change at the top of Standard
Chartered early last year. Three of the bank's top 30 investors
told Reuters in December that Sands should be replaced in
2015.
In addition to a potential rights issue, Winters' early
tasks will be to try to make more cost cuts, potentially by
reducing its retail banking operations across Asia, analysts
said.
Former McKinsey consultant Sands, 53, steered Standard
Chartered through the financial crisis, helping it to 10 years
of record earnings. He has been CEO for eight years, making him
one of the longest serving CEOs at a major global bank.
Sands could be paid up to 8 million pounds when he leaves,
mostly in previous share awards that have not yet vested,
although the bank's recent weak performance means the awards are
likely to be much less than the maximum.
"We haven't got everything right and of course we have faced
a huge number of challenges through what has been one of the
most tumultuous and turbulent periods in the history of
financial markets, but I'm proud of what the bank has achieved,"
Sands told reporters on a conference call.
"I'm delighted Bill is going to be taking the mantle from me
in June."
Some investors have urged Standard Chartered to make wider
changes in the board, and the bank said Jaspal Bindra, CEO of
its Asia business, will also leave this year after 16 years with
the bank.
It said a further three long standing directors will step
down - Ruth Markland, Paul Skinner and Oliver Stocken - and said
two new directors will join the board - Gay Huey Evans and
Jasmine Whitbread.
($1 = 0.6446 pounds)
