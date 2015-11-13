LONDON Nov 13 Standard Chartered's new
Chief Executive Bill Winters bought 1 million pounds ($1.5
million) of shares in the under-fire bank on Friday, which he
said further aligned him with shareholders.
"Last week we outlined our strategy to create a lean,
focused and strongly capitalised bank that is positioned for
long-term and sustainable growth. For me personally, I think
this is a great investment and further aligns me with our
shareholders," Winters said in a statement.
Standard Chartered said on Friday Winters had bought 168,000
shares at 599 pence each, to increase his holding to 229,035
shares. He will spend about 300,000 pounds more to participate
in the bank's upcoming rights issue.
Standard Chartered said another five directors and senior
managers, including Chairman John Peace, also bought a combined
640,000 pounds of shares. A spokesman said that "reflects their
belief in the new strategy and the opportunities for our
business."
($1 = 0.6569 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Anjuli Davies)