LONDON Dec 5 Standard Chartered has
hired Paul Horsnell as the firm's head of commodity research,
the company said in a statement on Thursday, as it continues to
expand its energy, metals and grains trading division even as
other firms retreat.
Horsnell was head of commodity research at Barclays
for 10 years before leaving the firm in April.
Many banks have been scaling back their commodity businesses
in the face of lower margins and increased regulation, but some
have continued to invest in the sector.
A former professor at Oxford University, Horsnell is one of
the best known energy analysts in the industry, and is credited
with being one of the first to predict the surge in oil prices
in the last decade.
Horsnell will report to Will Oswald, global head of fixed
income, credit and commodities (FICC) research at Standard
Chartered.
"Paul's significant experience gained within a number of
industry roles will be invaluable, as we continue to grow our
global commodities business," Oswald said in statement.