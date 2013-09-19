LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's Standard Chartered
has appointed two top public servants - a U.S. attorney
and a British financial services regulator - to improve
compliance at the bank.
David Fein will be the bank's general counsel and Jean
Moorhouse its head of prudential regulatory affairs.
Fein was U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, had
been associate White House counsel under President Clinton, and
will join the bank this month.
Moorhouse will join in November from Britain's Prudential
Regulatory Authority (PRA), which was created in April after the
Financial Services Authority (FSA) was disbanded, where she is
lead supervisor for Lloyds Banking Group. While at the
FSA she was lead regulator for Standard Chartered.
The bank, which makes most of its money in Asia, was fined
$667 million in 2012 by U.S. regulators for violating sanctions
against Iran, Sudan and other countries, and agreed deferred
prosecution deals with New York and federal prosecutors.
Fein will advise the board and senior management on all
material legal issues, including acquisitions, corporate
activity and disputes. Moorhouse will manage all aspects of the
bank's relationship with the PRA, its main regulator.