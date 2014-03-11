UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LUSAKA, March 11 Standard Chartered's private equity arm has acquired a quarter of Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc for $57 million, its first investment in the growing African power industry.
The bank will take 25.8 percent of the Lusaka-listed power supplier by acquiring a stake in parent company Zambian Energy Corporation, Standard Chartered and Copperbelt said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Copperbelt, which supplies power to mines in Africa's largest copper producer, has recently acquired stakes in a power company and power plant in Nigeria.
A lack of power is a serious hurdle for many sub-Saharan economies, even as they benefit from rising incomes and investment from China.
London-based Standard Chartered has been ramping up its private equity investments in Africa.
In January Standard Chartered said it had bought 13 percent in Botswana-listed supermarket chain Choppies Enterprises , a deal that was likely worth around $60 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources