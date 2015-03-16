LONDON, March 16 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered named a former president of Interpol and two
other people as external advisors to its financial crime risk
committee on Monday.
Standard Chartered said joining the board committee would be
Boon Hui Khoo, former president of Interpol and senior deputy
secretary in Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs; Frances
Townsend, former assistant to the U.S. President for homeland
security and counterterrorism; and Lazaro Campos, former chief
executive officer of the society for payments body Swift.
It said the appointments were for two-year terms and more
advisors could be added. Standard Chartered formed the committee
in December as part of its attempt to fight financial crime and
improve compliance.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Simon Jessop)