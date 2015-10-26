UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Oct 26 Standard Chartered said on Monday it plans to exit from its equity derivatives and convertible bonds businesses, following a step earlier this year to close the bulk of its global equities operations.
The move is part of a plan to cut costs and focus on using capital more efficiently, it added in a statement. The wind-down will take place "in a phased manner".
Standard Chartered's decision comes several months after the Asia-focused bank unveiled plans to axe thousands of jobs globally as it dismantled its stock broking, equity research and equity listing desks worldwide. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts