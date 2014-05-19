LONDON May 19 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said ex-Vodafone executive Andy Halford will become its new finance director in July.

Standard Chartered has been searching for a new finance director since Richard Meddings said in January he was leaving. Halford will join the bank in June, and take over from Meddings at the start of July.

Halford left UK mobile phone giant Vodafone Group in March. He was at Vodafone for 15 years, including the last nine as finance director. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)