LONDON, March 5 Standard Chartered's boss said he had no plans to raise capital from shareholders or cut the dividend, saying his bank had strong capital "on any measure" despite a drop in profits and a challenging outlook.

Asked whether he had any plans to raise capital or cut its dividend, Chief Executive Peter Sands said: "None"

"At the level we're at, we are already significantly and materially ahead of the target ratios the PRA (Prudential Regulation Authority) has guided us to achieve by 2019," he told Reuters in an interview.

He was speaking after Standard Chartered reported its first drop in annual profits for a decade.