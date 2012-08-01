HONG KONG Aug 1 Standard Chartered reported on Wednesday a 9 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, its slowest growth for the period in a decade, as a cooling economy in key markets such as India hurt its wealth management income growth.

Asia-focused bank StanChart reported a January-June pretax profit of $3.95 billion, a record, up from a restated $3.64 billion in the same period a year ago.

That was slightly higher than expectations for $3.7 billion, according to the average of six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It is in line with the company's guidance in June, when it said it expects pretax profit to rise by a high single digit percentage. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)