HONG KONG May 7 Standard Chartered
said on Wednesday its first quarter operating profit was likely
to be slightly lower than a year ago as an increase in hiring,
and wages, pushed up costs.
London-based Standard Chartered, which earns about
four-fifths of its income from Asia, said group expenses were up
by a low single digit percentage. The bank said it had hired an
additional 560 staff.
Income would be slightly higher compared to the same
year-ago period, the bank said, thanks to client volume growth.
Contributions from Permata, the bank's joint venture
business in Indonesia, will be equity accounted rather than
proportionally consolidated from 2013 onwards, the statement
said.
The bank does not issue full quarterly numbers, and releases
its earnings twice a year.