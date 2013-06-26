LONDON, June 26 Standard Chartered said
on Wednesday it was comfortable with analysts' forecasts for its
full year operating profit, with growth proving resilient in its
main markets of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
The London-based bank said growth had accelerated in the
second quarter compared with the first quarter of 2013 and the
group was expected to grow income by around a double digit
percentage.
"This is a good performance against a backdrop of ongoing
turbulence in the global economy," said Chief Executive Peter
Sands.