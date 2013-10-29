UPDATE 8-Oil steady as rising U.S. output offsets record bullish bets
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts
LONDON Oct 29 Standard Chartered has cut about 2,000 jobs across the bank in the past year and expects little change in the rest of 2013, marking the first time for many years it has cut staff as it tightens costs in the face of slowing growth.
"In the last year headcount has reduced by just under 2,000 ... we are managing attrition, we are tightening up in all areas of spend," said Richard Meddings, finance director.
Meddings said the bank's operating profit was "slightly down" in the third quarter compared with a year ago. He was speaking after the bank released a trading update showing income had dipped from a year ago, hit by the poor performance of its South Korea business and falling emerging-market currencies.
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts
ABUJA, Feb 27 A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-disputed oilfield, a judge said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 Guided by cameras and radars, and negotiating traffic and roundabouts, a self-driving Nissan car took to the streets of London on Monday for the Japanese company's first European tests of an autonomous vehicle.