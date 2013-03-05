LONDON, March 5 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said tougher capital, liquidity and other regulations were costing it more than $500 million a year.

London-based Standard Chartered Chief Executive Peter Sands said on Tuesday a "multitude of regulatory headwinds" were hurting the bank's ability to lift return on equity to near 15 percent, but he said that remained a medium-term target.

He was speaking after the bank notched up a 10th successive record year of profits.