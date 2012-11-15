HONG KONG Nov 15 Standard Chartered Plc's global head of equity capital markets, David Douglas, will step down from his post to pursue other interests in the financial industry, FinanceAsia magazine said on its Web site, citing unnamed sources.

Hong Kong-based Douglas, with an investment banking career spanning almost 30 years, has agreed to stay at Asia-focused Standard Chartered through to the end of March and will help with the selection of his replacement, FinanceAsia added.

A Standard Chartered spokeswoman in Singapore declined to comment on the report.