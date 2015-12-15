* Most bankers came from acquisition of Harrison Lovegrove
* New Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters seeking to cut
costs
* StanChart's M&A ranking reached No. 13 after Harrison
purchase
By Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Standard Chartered
plc has axed at least half a dozen oil and gas advisory
banking roles in recent weeks, ending an eight-year attempt to
build a global energy M&A team as new CEO Bill Winters moves to
rein in costs, people familiar with the matter said.
Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered expanded
its energy M&A advisory team just before the global financial
crisis by acquiring Harrison Lovegrove, a well regarded boutique
advisory firm for oil and gas. At that time, more than two dozen
bankers came over to Standard Chartered from Harrison Lovegrove.
But Winters, who is cutting 15,000 jobs globally to restore
profitability, is getting rid of expensive specialised bankers
and taking a step to reduce the bank's global ambitions in the
M&A space.
The senior managing directors to leave the bank include the
London-based head of the energy M&A team, three people aware of
the situation said. The sources declined to be identified.
Four Singapore-based managing directors in the team were
also let go, the sources added, including one, who was an expert
on energy and power financing, in July. Some less senior bankers
were also axed.
E-mails sent to the bankers went unanswered. A Standard
Chartered spokeswoman declined comment on the departures.
The downsized team is now led by Alok Sinha and most of its
members are based in Singapore, the sources said.
The bank wants to move away from depending on advisory fees,
and rely more on revenues generated by selling forex hedging
products used in M&A transactions, the sources said.
"The model of pure advice doesn't fit with Standard
Chartered's new scheme of things. It's an expensive
proposition," one person familiar with the development said.
PLUNGING OIL PRICES
The sharp fall in oil prices has resulted in less M&A
opportunities in the energy sector, in particular from national
oil companies who were key drivers of deal-making, resulting in
less work for bankers.
The changing landscape has resulted in some other investment
banks, including Nomura Holdings, trimming their oil
and gas M&A teams in recent months although the scale of the
reductions was smaller, separate sources said. Nomura declined
comment.
Winters is seeking to bring down Standard Chartered's
bloated cost. Under previous CEO Peter Sands, employee expenses
had jumped to $6.7 billion in 2014, pushing up the widely
tracked cost-to-income ratio to 60 percent. In contrast, DBS
Group Holdings Ltd, a bank with a higher market value
than Standard Chartered, spent just $1.6 billion on employee
expenses in 2014, achieving a cost to income ratio of 45
percent.
Following the Harrison Lovegrove acquisition, Standard
Chartered's Asia-Pacific M&A league table ranking improved to
13th in 2013 from 35th in 2008, according to Thomson Reuters
data. But as the bank's overall performance dropped due to
higher regulatory problems, its energy M&A business also
suffered and Standard Chartered's ranking slipped to 44th this
year.
When Standard Chartered acquired Harrison Lovegrove in 2007,
it had advised on about $20 billion worth of M&A. One of the
founders, Martin Lovegrove, later quit Standard Chartered and
now is a senior adviser to U.S. energy major Chevron Corp
.
Harrison Lovegrove had a pure advisory business model and
relied on industry bankers who at times worked on projects for
two to three years without fees. But in a more commercial bank
set up like that at Standard Chartered, there is a strong focus
on generating revenue.
The focus has grown sharper as Standard Chartered's golden
days of riding the emerging market boom ended, bankers say.
