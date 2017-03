SINGAPORE, April 24 Standard Chartered on Thursday named Tom Willett as its new global head of mergers and acquisitions from June 1 to replace current head Andrew Suckling, who is taking a 12-month sabbatical.

Willett joined Standard Chartered in 2012 as the bank's head of M&A for Europe from RBS where he held senior positions such as chairman of corporate finance Europe, Middle East and Africa, the bank said in a statement.

David Harvey-Evers will take over from Willet as the new head of M&A Europe. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)