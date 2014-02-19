UPDATE 1-E.ON prepares 1.3 bln euro share placement to boost balance sheet
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.83 eur (Adds detail, background)
DUBAI Feb 19 Ray Ferguson, current chief executive officer of Standard Chartered's Singapore office, is to join Arab Banking Corporation (ABC), the Bahrain-based lender said in a statement on Wednesday.
Ferguson, who has spent 28 years with the Asia-focused lender and held roles including head of south east Asia as well as Americas boss, will join ABC in the second quarter of this year as group chief banking officer, the statement said.
Shares in ABC were trading 10 percent higher, their maximum daily gain, on the Bahrain stock exchange at 0858 GMT.
ABC counts the Central Bank of Libya as its largest shareholder with a near-60 percent stake in the lender, with Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund also holding around 30 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Farishta Saeed; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.83 eur (Adds detail, background)
* to pay dividend over 2016 results of 0.15 euros per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A.'s (CGD) planned additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual, deeply subordinated, fixed-rate reset AT1 debt securities. The notes have fu