After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
ACCRA, July 29 Standard Chartered Bank Ghana said on Monday its profit after tax for the first six months of 2013 rose 39.4 percent to 79.93 million cedis ($38.70 million) compared with 57.32 million for the same period in 2012.
It said net interest income rose nearly 76 percent to 128.59 million cedis from 73.11 million cedis, while earnings per share increased to 0.69 cedis from 0.50 cedis.
($1 = 2.0650 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Cowell)
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.