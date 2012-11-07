HONG KONG Nov 7 Standard Chartered Plc has hired Steven Sun to head its financial institutions investment banking in North Asia, the Asia-focused bank said, as it aims to benefit from an expected pick-up in bank and insurance M&A and capital raisings in the region.

Sun, a 25-year financial industry veteran, most recently worked with Barclays Capital based in Hong Kong. Prior to that he also worked with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS, StanChart said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

He joined StanChart on Oct. 8 and will report to James Pearson and Darcy Lai jointly, the bank added.