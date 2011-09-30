BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
HONG KONG, Sept 30 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered is confident it can maintain double-digit income and profit growth, its chief executive, Peter Sands, told reporters on Friday.
The bank reported a record 17 percent rise in first-half profits in August as a booming Hong Kong market and increased restraint on costs outweighed a slump in India.
Sands also said he expected the bank's revenue to grow in line with costs and it would continue hiring in 2012 and beyond. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Writing by Charlie Zhu)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
