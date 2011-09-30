HONG KONG, Sept 30 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered is confident it can maintain double-digit income and profit growth, its chief executive, Peter Sands, told reporters on Friday.

The bank reported a record 17 percent rise in first-half profits in August as a booming Hong Kong market and increased restraint on costs outweighed a slump in India.

Sands also said he expected the bank's revenue to grow in line with costs and it would continue hiring in 2012 and beyond. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Writing by Charlie Zhu)