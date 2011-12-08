UPDATE 1-Weak pound buoys GSK but drugmaker warns on 2017 generic threat
* Q4 2016 core EPS 26.1 pence vs consensus forecast 25.0p (Adds CEO comments, shares, background on new CEO)
HONG KONG Dec 8 Standard Chartered Plc said on Thursday that it expects pretax profit to rise by at least 10 percent this year to another record, helped by a strong performance in emerging markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong.
Net interest margins were also expected to rise from 2010 levels, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, adding that its headcount was now about 2,000 higher than at the end of 2010.
The bank also said it had initiated a restructuring programme, which it said would cost about $50 million or more, depending on the level of participation. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; editing by Chris Lewis)
* Q4 2016 core EPS 26.1 pence vs consensus forecast 25.0p (Adds CEO comments, shares, background on new CEO)
* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework accords from BP
Feb 8 Outgoing GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty told reporters: