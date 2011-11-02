HONG KONG Nov 2 Standard Chartered said on Wednesday its operating profit before tax in the first 9 months grew at a double-digit rate helped by a strong performance in key markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore.

Income growth also grew faster than expenses during that period, it said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong bourse.

Growth in StanChart's profits would put it in line for a ninth consecutive year of record profits. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)