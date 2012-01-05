* StanChart will continue to hire this year - Asia CEO
* Able to hire without giving "superfluous" payments
* EU banks deleveraging will present market share
opportunity
* China loans take up less than 5 pct of bank's total book
By Tara Joseph and Kelvin Soh
HONG KONG, Jan 5 European banks have begun
displaying early signs of pulling back from loans in Asia,
presenting an opportunity for other lenders to gain market
share, the Asian head of Standard Chartered Plc said.
The bank will also continue to hire this year, Jaspal Bindra
told Reuters Insider in an interview on Thursday, in a broader
environment where many other lenders including Morgan Stanley
and JP Morgan Chase & Co have begun cutting jobs.
"I think there are more opportunities to be able to attract
talented people without those superfluous payments that we had
to make in the past when the market was very hot," he said. "But
you know, once people join, we pay for performance so it's only
a one-time advantage."
StanChart, which makes more than two-thirds of its profit in
Asia, added about 2,000 net new staff last year, one of the few
still hiring while the bulk of the industry shrinks.
"If you saw what was happening in 2010 and the first half of
2011, you may have noticed that European banks were really
bulking up in Asia," he said. "It's not that they've lost their
faith in Asia, but now the challenge for them is to shore up
their balance sheets."
The bank was also relatively well protected from any
slowdown in China as loans in the country took up less than 5
percent of its total book, Bindra said.
"I don't think China is such a problem for foreign banks. I
know it's not an issue for us and I would think it is the same
for the other banks," he said.
There has been growing concern that an economic slowdown in
China could lead to a spike in non-performing loans, after many
state-owned banks were told to lend freely during the global
financial crisis in 2008.
Bindra is a former UBS AG and Bank of America
executive who moved up to the StanChart board in 2010.
He arrived at StanChart in 1998.
StanChart, which started life financing trade between
Europe, Asia and Africa in 1853, warned that income growth in
2011 would be "just below" its 10 percent target, hit by the
euro zone debt crisis and problems in India and South Korea.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)