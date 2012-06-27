HONG KONG, June 27 Standard Chartered
said on Wednesday it expects pretax profit in the first half of
this year to grow by less than 10 percent, slowing from previous
years and hit by an appreciating U.S. dollar.
Pretax profit in the January-June is also expected to slow
to below 10 percent, the bank said in a filing to the Hong Kong
bourse, adding that headcount levels at the end of May were flat
from the end of 2011.
The Asia-focused bank has so far weathered the downturn
relatively well compared with its rivals, having reported a
ninth straight year of record earnings in 2011 on the back of
buoyant growth in emerging markets.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Alex Richardson)