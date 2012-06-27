* Bank confident on growing 2012 income, profit by 10 pct
* Euro zone crisis, currency add to downside risks - CFO
* H1 profit and revenue growth below 10 percent
* Staff numbers flat, to step up investment
* Shares up 1.0 percent
By Kelvin Soh
HONG KONG, June 27 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered still expects full-year profit growth of 10
percent after slowing below that rate in the first half as the
euro zone crisis hit wealth management income and Asian
currencies weakened.
First-half revenue growth was also expected to be below 10
percent, as Indian and Korean markets were weak and mortgage
income in Hong Kong fell, StanChart said on Wednesday.
"My numbers show we can hit double-digit (full-year) income
growth," finance director Richard Meddings said. "The issue is,
in a world like this with the euro zone pressures and exchange
rates, there is more risk to the downside."
Africa, China, Indonesia and Malaysia all delivered revenue
growth over 10 percent in the first half.
But the euro zone crisis hit investor sentiment in May and
June, Meddings said, and wealth management income was hurt by
weak demand for equity products. Global trade volumes could be
hurt if the crisis continues, he said.
Staff numbers were kept largely flat at the end of May from
the end of 2011, StanChart said. The bank employed about 85,000
people at the end of last year, it said in March.
Led by chief executive Peter Sands, the bank grew
exponentially for much of the past decade, riding on Asia's rise
and reporting a ninth straight year of record earnings in 2011
on the back of buoyant growth in Hong Kong and Singapore.
However, concern over slowing growth in large Asian markets,
such as China and India, has weighed on its stock this year.
Meddings told reporters he was comfortable with analysts'
2012 forecasts. Pretax profit was forecast to rise 10.6 percent
to $7.4 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
"Many people are expecting things to slow, and this has been
reflected in the share price," said Adam Chan, an analyst at CCB
International who has an "outperform" rating on the stock.
"Management knows that sentiment is weak, and that is why
they are choosing to invest this year and have those investments
pay off in 2013 or 2014 when things get better."
The bank said it will step up the pace of investment. In
Africa, it aims to add 100 branches to its 160 branches within
two years, rather than three years as previously planned.
INDIA PROFIT WEAK
The update provided few numbers as StanChart only issues
half-year and full-year earnings reports.
The weakness of the Indian rupee and other Asian currencies
would drag income down more than 2 percent, as the bank reports
in dollars.
Profit in India, once its biggest market, continued to be
weak, hit by deteriorating business confidence that has pushed
the rupee to a multi-year low.
Growth in the Asian financial hubs of Hong Kong and
Singapore also slowed. Its biggest market, Hong Kong, was
expected to see income grow around 10 percent, while the bank
said Singapore saw "good income momentum" without naming it
among markets that saw double-digit growth.
Previously, both cities had consistently reported earnings
growth of more than 10 percent. Revenues and profit from
Singapore have more than doubled since 2007.
Standard Chartered, which started life financing trade
between Europe and Asia and Africa, expected its wholesale bank
- which includes investment banking and accounts for about three
quarters of earnings - to drive future growth.
Its London-listed shares were up 1.0 percent at 1,347 pence
at 0752 GMT, in line with a firmer European bank index.
The shares are down 5 percent this year, in line with the
banking index.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London; Editing by
Alex Richardson and Dan Lalor)