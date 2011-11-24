SINGAPORE Nov 24 Standard Chartered's global head of fixed-income, currency & commodities, Remy Klammers, has left the bank to begin his own business startup, two sources with knowledge of the move said on Thursday.

A bank spokesman confirmed the departure and said Klammers' last day was Nov. 18, but did not provide more details.

Klammers had joined Standard Chartered in April 2008 from Lehman Brothers, according to his profile on LinkedIn. He has also worked in Goldman Sachs in the past.

Many of Standard Chartered's global head of businesses are based in Singapore. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)