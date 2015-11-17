MUMBAI Nov 17 Standard Chartered Plc on Tuesday named Zarin Daruwala, a senior banker at India's top private sector lender ICICI Bank, as the new chief executive for its India operations.

As president of the wholesale banking group at ICICI Bank, Daruwala led teams including corporate banking, project finance, structured finance and financial institutions, Standard Chartered said in a statement.

Daruwala, who will take over from Sunil Kaushal, the newly appointed Standard Chartered regional CEO for Africa and the Middle East, was also responsible for building out ICICI Bank's rural and agri-finance offering. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)