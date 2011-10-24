Oct 24 Standard Chartered is moving Neeraj Swaroop, the head of its India and South Asia operations, to head its Southeast Asia region excluding Singapore, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Ray Ferguson, Standard Chartered's chief executive for Singapore and Southeast Asian operations, will continue as chief executive officer for Singapore, said the memo. A source had told Reuters about the changes in July.

Swaroop and Ferguson will continue to report into Jaspal Bindra, the bank's group executive director and Asia chief executive, and will be based in Singapore, the memo said.

Sunil Kaushal, Standard Chartered's Taiwan chief executive, will succeed Swaroop as the head of India and South Asia, the memo said. Ajay Kanwal, its Southeast Asia head of consumer banking, will succeed Kaushal.

A Standard Chartered spokeswoman in India said the bank was in the process of obtaining necessary regulatory approval for Swaroop and Kaushal's new roles. She declined to give details, and said any further announcement would be made in due course.

UK-based Standard Chartered's memo said start dates for the executives would be confirmed after getting regulatory approval.

"This change is a strong demonstration of the bank's commitment to Singapore and our focus to support growing business needs in the rest of region," the memo said.

Swaroop, who has been in his current role since 2005, led the listing of the emerging markets-focused bank on the Indian stock exchanges last year by issuing depositary receipts, in a move to strengthen its brand and presence.

India had overtaken Hong Kong as the bank's most profitable country last year, but profits in the country fell 39 percent in the first half of this year and the outlook looks tough due to interest rate rises, inflation and rising competition, the bank said in August. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)