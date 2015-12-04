MUMBAI Dec 4 Standard Chartered Plc
Chief Executive Bill Winters warned its errant Indian borrowers
that it would get "very aggressive" if they did not cooperate
with the bank, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Friday.
Standard Chartered's India unit, which was one of the most
profitable markets for the Asia-focussed bank a few years ago,
has seen a sharp spike in loan losses in the last couple of
years, denting its global balance sheet.
"If they are transparent with us, direct with us, if they
are doing everything they can to improve their business but also
protect us, we will sit (with) those clients every time,"
Winters told the newspaper in an interview.
"If we have a client that is not transparent or has
different interests that they are clearly prioritising above
ours, then we will be very aggressive," he was quoted as saying
by the daily.
Standard Chartered last month named Zarin Daruwala, a senior
banker at India's ICICI Bank, as the new chief
executive of its India operations, as the British bank looks to
halt rising losses on loans in the country.
The bank's loan impairment in India in the first half of
this year rose to $483 million, up from $56 million in the same
period last year, Standard Chartered said in an earnings
presentation this month.
Winters told the Economic Times the bank had overextended
itself and had made mistakes by not following proper lending
practices. He cited instances of giving unsecured loans and of
loans to the holding company rather than the operational unit.
"I think in the quest for growth we compromised on a lot of
different fronts."
