UPDATE 3- Oil drops further below $56 on report of U.S. inventory rise
* EIA report on U.S. inventories due at 1530 GMT (Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices)
JAKARTA May 24 Standard Chartered PLC said on Friday that its risk appetite for lending has not changed and the quality of its loan book is in good condition despite a recent bet against the bank's debt by a high-profile investor.
"We're very comfortable with the quality of the book," Chief Executive Peter Sands told reporters in Jakarta.
"We're always scrutinising every aspect of the book. That's what we do as a risk manager ... But there's no change in risk appetite."
The bank's comments come after Carson Block, the founder of U.S activist investor Muddy Waters, told a conference earlier this month that he had bet against Standard Chartered's debt because the market was underestimating the risk in the bank's loan portfolio.
DUBAI, March 8 Saudi security forces killed a suspected Islamic State militant when he pulled a gun on a patrol in the capital Riyadh, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
* Rebound in Southeast Asia palm oil output to pressure prices