LONDON Nov 3 Standard Chartered's
second largest shareholder, Aberdeen Asset Management,
said on Tuesday it backed the bank's plan to raise fresh
capital.
Earlier on Tuesday, the bank announced plans to raise $5.1
billion in new capital and cut 15,000 jobs in a sweeping
turnaround plan to revive its flagging fortunes.
Calling the plan "sensible", Hugh Young, managing director
of Aberdeen Asset Management Asia, said he was supportive of the
rights issue.
"Standard Chartered's management is taking the right steps
to address the bank's problems," he said in a statement.
"The plan outlined seems sensible and it is clear where the
bank now wishes to focus its business. We have been encouraging
the bank to put its capital position beyond doubt, so we are
supportive of the rights issue."
