LONDON, Sept 21 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered said it continues to discuss its past
Iran-linked transactions with U.S. regulators, after finalising
a $340 million settlement with New York's regulator on Friday.
"The group continues to engage with the other U.S. agencies
on their review of the group's historical U.S. sanctions
compliance," Standard Chartered said in a statement.
It said it could not predict the outcome of those talks "and
therefore potential liabilities cannot be reasonably quantified
at this point."
Standard Chartered last month agreed to pay $340 million to
New York's bank regulator over transactions linked to Iran, and
the full details of the settlement were released on Friday.